Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys Shares of 14,839 Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,839 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,484,964,000 after buying an additional 4,914,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,044,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,940,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,916 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $510,284,000 after acquiring an additional 504,068 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $268,850,000 after purchasing an additional 481,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock opened at $243.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.60. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 3.69.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $314.00 to $294.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $417.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.18.

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $1,478,923.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,538.26. The trade was a 92.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.49, for a total value of $1,501,138.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 78,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,493.86. This represents a 6.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 791,804 shares of company stock worth $240,485,568. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

