3D Systems Corporation $DDD Shares Bought by Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338,970 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,310 shares during the quarter. 3D Systems makes up approximately 4.1% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 659,635 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 721.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,619 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 83,094 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in 3D Systems in the second quarter worth about $139,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDD opened at $1.86 on Thursday. 3D Systems Corporation has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.88.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.04 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on 3D Systems from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

