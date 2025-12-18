iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF $IBHH is Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,515,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,056 shares during the period. iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $36,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

BATS:IBHH opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.

