Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.62 and last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 109570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $748.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.82%.The business had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This is a boost from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 84.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 102.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 802,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,972,000 after buying an additional 405,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.