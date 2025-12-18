FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.82 and last traded at $92.68, with a volume of 5021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.10.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $586.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.94.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 38,500.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

