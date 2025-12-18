First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.08 and last traded at $65.01, with a volume of 67132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Financial Corporation Indiana from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Financial Corporation Indiana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Stock Down 0.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $762.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.43.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.14. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Corporation Indiana

In related news, Director James O. Mcdonald bought 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $119,913.75. Following the acquisition, the director owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at $614,303.25. This represents a 24.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Corporation Indiana

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 6.7% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

