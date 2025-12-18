Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.4140, with a volume of 1471307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.86 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 48.52%.Global Net Lease has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -53.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 55.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 34.4% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 97,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 24,963 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 538,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 63,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also

