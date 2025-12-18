Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,226 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 130.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,356.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPK. Truist Financial cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 5.94%.Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.