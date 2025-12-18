SEI Investments Company $SEIC Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,588 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SEI Investments by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 111,065 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 532,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,314,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 166.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 70,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $318,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $864,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,189.22. This trade represents a 38.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $856,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,479,408.06. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 44,770 shares of company stock worth $3,723,850 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

SEIC opened at $83.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.60. SEI Investments Company has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.09%.The firm had revenue of $578.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

