Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 435,465 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435,465 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $21,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 17,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $32.72.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

