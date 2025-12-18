Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 102,607 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,607 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $19,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $144,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $72.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $70.43. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $75.08.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

