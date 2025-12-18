Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in NiSource, Inc $NI

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,873 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,543,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 12.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,020,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,827 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 88.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,535,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,923 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $98,682,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in NiSource by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,434,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,296 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

NiSource Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. NiSource, Inc has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.72.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $345,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,983.11. This represents a 16.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.