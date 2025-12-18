Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 10,477 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 35.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,431,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,901,000 after acquiring an additional 73,737 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 79.5% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. Monster Beverage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.81.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,741,782.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,760.69. This trade represents a 63.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rodney C. Sacks sold 206,543 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $15,197,433.94. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,981 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,516. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

