Contrasting HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) & VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

VeriSign has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VeriSign and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign 49.86% -40.66% 57.26% HeartCore Enterprises -67.96% -252.45% -43.14%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign $1.56 billion 14.47 $785.70 million $8.58 28.34 HeartCore Enterprises $30.41 million 0.28 -$1.48 million ($0.61) -0.55

This table compares VeriSign and HeartCore Enterprises”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than HeartCore Enterprises. HeartCore Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VeriSign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VeriSign and HeartCore Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign 0 3 2 0 2.40 HeartCore Enterprises 1 1 0 0 1.50

VeriSign presently has a consensus price target of $281.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.85%. Given VeriSign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe VeriSign is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of VeriSign shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VeriSign beats HeartCore Enterprises on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce. It operates directory for .name and .cc; and back-end systems for .edu, domain names. VeriSign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also operates a digital transformation business that offers customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. In addition, it provides consulting services; and education, services, and support solutions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

