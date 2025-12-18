Financial Comparison: Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) and Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF)

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) and Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cresco Labs and Avivagen”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs $724.34 million 0.94 -$74.44 million ($0.15) -12.77 Avivagen N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) 0.00

Profitability

Avivagen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresco Labs. Cresco Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avivagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cresco Labs and Avivagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs -7.79% -14.25% -3.90% Avivagen N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Cresco Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Avivagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cresco Labs and Avivagen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 1 1 1 3.00 Avivagen 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Avivagen beats Cresco Labs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections and fruit-forward gummies under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr. Tobias Beta blend for the human immune system. It serves in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand. Avivagen Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

