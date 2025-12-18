Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Mastercard stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $564.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $507.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 202.03% and a net margin of 45.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie boosted their target price on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.81.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

