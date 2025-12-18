American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of American Noble Gas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Noble Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of American Noble Gas in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Noble Gas in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Noble Gas from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 43.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 825,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 249,426 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Noble Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,218,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,989,000 after purchasing an additional 163,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Noble Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY opened at $18.25 on Thursday. American Noble Gas has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 16.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Noble Gas will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

