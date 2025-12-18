Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$120.62.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd.

TSE:CP opened at C$101.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$102.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$104.95. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.60 and a 1-year high of C$118.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. The stock has a market cap of C$91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.17%.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

