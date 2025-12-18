Oracle Corporation $ORCL is Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $51,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $590,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in Oracle by 9.0% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 155,190 shares of company stock worth $45,279,001 over the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $178.46 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research raised their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $380.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.92.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

