Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys New Stake in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,808 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MasTec by 253.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $218.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on MasTec from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MasTec from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.11.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $208.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $233.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MasTec news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,929 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total value of $397,663.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,405.55. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $420,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,148.03. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

