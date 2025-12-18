Sanders Morris Harris LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.52.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $344.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

