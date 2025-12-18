Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $542,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,419,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,757,000 after buying an additional 920,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,675,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,240,000 after buying an additional 86,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $2,330,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.75.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $150.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $160.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.42.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.