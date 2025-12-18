3,600 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $689,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $164.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $95.49 and a 12-month high of $182.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.47.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total value of $968,377.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,604.72. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 3,415 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total transaction of $607,118.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,423.22. The trade was a 14.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,291 shares of company stock worth $22,745,410. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

