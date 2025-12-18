Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 1,836 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lessened its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 181.6% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 975,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,702,000 after buying an additional 628,886 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,691,000. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,386,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,540,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,286,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $429.17 on Thursday. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $299.42 and a 12-month high of $484.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $438.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total transaction of $1,152,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,202.50. This represents a 34.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total transaction of $945,813.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,247.76. This represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.43.

Get Our Latest Report on HUBB

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.