Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $630,000 Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRK

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,470,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,827,000 after acquiring an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 8.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,829,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 138,111 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 24.3% in the first quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,732,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,333,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,473,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,946,000 after purchasing an additional 52,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,452,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,004.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $311.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BATRK. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $36,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,410. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $194,455.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 484,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,479.97. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 67,236 shares of company stock worth $2,822,097 and have sold 2,900 shares worth $131,467. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

