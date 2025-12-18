Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Grows Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of EWY stock opened at $88.58 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $100.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.87.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

