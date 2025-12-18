Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 20,255 Shares of Stantec Inc. $STN

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lowered its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,255 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth about $6,652,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Stantec by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 467,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,774,000 after acquiring an additional 60,225 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 41,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 238,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Trading Down 2.7%

STN stock opened at $92.06 on Thursday. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $114.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.86.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Stantec had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STN. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, November 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Further Reading

