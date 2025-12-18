Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $660,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30,110.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $696,841,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,109,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,549,000 after purchasing an additional 619,829 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after acquiring an additional 601,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,812,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,445,000 after purchasing an additional 591,800 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $265.47 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.18 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.30 and a 200-day moving average of $289.52.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

