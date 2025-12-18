United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $513.93 and last traded at $510.94, with a volume of 613498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $500.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price target on United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.34.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The firm had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.30, for a total transaction of $11,166,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.95, for a total transaction of $495,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,965.50. The trade was a 40.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 624,054 shares of company stock worth $283,834,364. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

