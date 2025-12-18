Oak Thistle LLC Buys 11,172 Shares of EPR Properties $EPR

Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $391,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,114.75. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,196,850. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EPR. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EPR

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE EPR opened at $49.77 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.78 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.58%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 154.59%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.