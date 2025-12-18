Oak Thistle LLC Reduces Holdings in Unum Group $UNM

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 1,123.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.08. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.20.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 6.99%.The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $312,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,070.88. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 900 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,090. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $951,160. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

