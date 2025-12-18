Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IVOG Stake Lessened by Nova Wealth Management Inc.

Nova Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $120.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.23. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $89.23 and a 52 week high of $124.61.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

