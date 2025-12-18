Ashland Inc. $ASH Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 171.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,063 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Amundi raised its position in shares of Ashland by 417,809.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 45,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 45,959 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ashland by 455.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 18,635 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the first quarter worth $282,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 13.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 175,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Ashland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Ashland Trading Up 1.7%

ASH stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.97. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $74.57.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 46.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is -9.05%.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

