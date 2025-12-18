24,696 Shares in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.6%

TSCO opened at $53.49 on Thursday. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. DA Davidson set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

