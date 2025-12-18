Rohit Ghai Sells 10,000 Shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,249.84. The trade was a 20.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

NYSE:QBTS opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 54.49, a current ratio of 54.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,651.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QBTS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,285,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 223,672 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter worth $3,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D-Wave Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

