Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Sells $223,051.48 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $223,051.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,804,165.79. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory Stephen Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teradyne alerts:

On Wednesday, November 12th, Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $199,661.60.

On Friday, October 10th, Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $160,925.92.

On Monday, September 22nd, Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $70,020.06.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $185.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $205.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.74.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 772.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 69,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 61,248 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradyne from $117.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teradyne from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Northland Securities set a $186.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.