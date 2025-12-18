Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 117.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $858,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,127,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $232,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 132.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG stock opened at $86.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $88.07.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.89%.The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on American International Group from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

