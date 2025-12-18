12,491 Shares in Ciena Corporation $CIEN Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 2.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 2.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 34.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 5.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,863 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $262,943.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,143,965.34. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $1,309,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 254,870 shares in the company, valued at $49,090,510.70. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 53,889 shares of company stock worth $9,778,110 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN opened at $203.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.74 and a 200 day moving average of $131.53. Ciena Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $138.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Northland Securities set a $190.00 target price on Ciena and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ciena from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $240.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

