Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 14,828 Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 51,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,239 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,252,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,599 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,689,801.44. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 158,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $16,482,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,119,241 shares in the company, valued at $116,759,221.12. This trade represents a 12.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 355,234 shares of company stock valued at $36,944,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:MLI opened at $112.62 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $115.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.18.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.00 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

