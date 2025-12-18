Angela Stephens Sells 10,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) VP Angela Stephens sold 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,984. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.