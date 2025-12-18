Jeffrey Hurd Sells 6,790 Shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $328,296.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,658.55. This represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Equitable Stock Down 0.3%

EQH stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.The company’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently -39.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,985,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,168,000 after buying an additional 615,314 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Equitable by 53.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $817,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3,555.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,332 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equitable from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

