David Bredt Sells 8,500 Shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Stock

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) insider David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $255,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,787,112.84. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Bredt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $214,115.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $219,215.00.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAPP opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.63. Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rapport Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAPP shares. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Rapport Therapeutics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rapport Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rapport Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Rapport Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapport Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Institutional Trading of Rapport Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 23.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 180.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 79.1% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 86.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

