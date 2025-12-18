McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,331,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,840,787,000 after acquiring an additional 921,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,828,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,175,800,000 after purchasing an additional 272,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,828,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,901,595,000 after purchasing an additional 276,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,780,712,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.57.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $318.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.80. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 280.89% and a net margin of 32.04%.The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. This represents a 74.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,030 shares of company stock valued at $12,240,570. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

