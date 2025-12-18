Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in QuantumScape Corporation $QS

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 124,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $46,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Arthedge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arthedge Capital Management LLC now owns 848,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $108,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,492,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521,288.66. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dipender Saluja sold 2,613,121 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $28,770,462.21. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,892,934 shares in the company, valued at $108,921,203.34. This trade represents a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,423,936 shares of company stock worth $84,422,388. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC cut QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded QuantumScape to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

QuantumScape Price Performance

NYSE:QS opened at $10.73 on Thursday. QuantumScape Corporation has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a current ratio of 21.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

