Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,567 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MP. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,238,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,928,000 after buying an additional 378,510 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,921,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,243 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in MP Materials by 19,314.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,013,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 429.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,550,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,282 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MP. BMO Capital Markets raised MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen cut MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $24,231,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,105,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,889,437.10. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 38,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,288,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 156,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,960. This represents a 19.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 691,557 shares of company stock worth $43,538,586. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP stock opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.37 and a beta of 1.69. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 8.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 50.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

