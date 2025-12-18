Oak Thistle LLC Lowers Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Oak Thistle LLC cut its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in MongoDB by 72.2% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 60,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in MongoDB by 247.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in MongoDB by 405.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on MongoDB from $338.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on MongoDB from $320.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.97.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $8,003,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,079,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,543,017.40. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total value of $6,437,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. This represents a 38.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,403 shares of company stock worth $41,054,275. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $412.35 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $432.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of -473.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.26.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.53. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

