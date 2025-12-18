Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 45.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 757.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,993,315.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,487.63. This represents a 25.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 40,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total value of $8,310,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,258,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,570,379.34. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $28,129,921. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $216.14 on Thursday. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.66 and a 12-month high of $237.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. UBS Group set a $241.00 price target on Jabil in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.43.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

