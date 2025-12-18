78,134 Shares in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 78,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSC. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot by 0.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in WillScot by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in WillScot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 185,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSC. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on WillScot from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

WillScot Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of WillScot stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. WillScot had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $566.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. WillScot’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. WillScot’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

About WillScot

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

