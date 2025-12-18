Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Price Down 11.6% – What’s Next?

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 and last traded at GBX 0.04. 25,490,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 39,277,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04.

Gfinity Stock Down 11.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.69 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Gfinity alerts:

Gfinity (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported GBX (0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Gfinity plc will post 20 EPS for the current year.

Gfinity Company Profile

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gfinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.