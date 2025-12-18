Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Trading Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.90 and last traded at GBX 3.60. Approximately 426,950 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 450% from the average daily volume of 77,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4 price target on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4.

Get Nostrum Oil & Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Up 6.2%

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -384.25.

(Get Free Report)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.